Pirri was reassigned to AHL Rockford on Thursday.
Dylan Strome (concussion) is expected to return soon, so Chicago's no longer in need of Pirri's services up front. Pirri's picked up three points in two AHL appearances this season.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Pirri: Back on taxi squad•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Pirri: Dropped to minor-league affiliate•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Pirri: Assigned to taxi squad•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Pirri: Placed on waivers•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Pirri: Rejoins organization•
-
Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Shifts to minors•