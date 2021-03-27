Pirri was recalled from AHL Rockford to the taxi squad Saturday.
Pirri has played one game with the NHL club and two games with the AHL affiliate this season. He'll be able to practice and travel with the big club for the time being, but there's no indication that he'll enter the lineup.
