Chicago waived Pirri on Thursday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
Pirri has sat as a healthy scratch for the Blackhawks' last three games, so this move doesn't come as a surprise. If he clears waivers, he'll either be assigned to the AHL or Chicago's taxi squad.
