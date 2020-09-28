Pirri was reacquired by the Blackhawks from the Golden Knights on Monday in a swap for Dylan Sikura.

Pirri was selected by Chicago with the 59th overall pick in the 2009 NHL Draft and spent parts of four seasons with the club. The 28-year-old also spent time with the Panthers, the Ducks and the Rangers appearing a total of 275 NHL games in which he garnered 72 goals and 49 helpers. Pirri split time between the NHL and AHL last year but should be a candidate for a regular spot on the 23-man roster next year.