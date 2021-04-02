Pirri was promoted to Chicago's taxi squad Friday.
Pirri will likely be on hand as an emergency option for Saturday's game versus Nashville. He logged two shots in 11:29 of ice time in his lone appearance with the Blackhawks this season Jan. 13 against Tampa Bay.
