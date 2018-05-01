Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: 35 points in first season back with Chicago
Saad put up 35 points (18 goals, 17 assists) while playing in all 82 games, firing off 237 shots on goal and averaging 17:30 of ice time.
Much like his teammates, Saad saw a decrease in points throughout the season, and the 35 total was his lowest amount since the lockout shortened 2012-13. That doesn't mean the fault was all on the 25-year-old though, as he set a new career high in shots on goal (237) but was victimized by a career low 7.6 shooting percentage -- he'd never posted a mark below 10 prior -- and helped drive play which was evidenced by his 56.6 corsi percentage. Saad also saw 2:07 of power-play time per game but remarkably only had one point on the man advantage, which also dragged down his total. Saad is due back in Chicago for 2018-19, and should stay in the top six and retain a power-play role.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Notches assist in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Has points in back-to-back games•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Model for puck control•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Production finally picking up•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Registers two helpers in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Secures two points in narrow win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...