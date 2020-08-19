Saad notched an assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to Vegas in Game 5.
Saad skated with Dylan Strome and Alex DeBrincat on the third line in the contest, but the winger's assist came on a Jonathan Toews goal in the first period. In nine playoff outings, Saad had two goals and three helpers.
