Saad scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Maple Leafs.

He also chipped in three shots, two hits and a plus-1 rating. Saad had only managed two points (a goal and an assist) with a minus-6 rating in his prior eight games, so this performance was a welcome sight, but the 26-year-old will still need to pick up the pace down the stretch if he's going to reach the 50-point plateau for the fourth time in his career.