Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Buries 16th goal
Saad scored a goal in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.
Saad converted on a Patrick Kane set-up at 10:58 of the first period. Offense has come in spades for Saad since he returned from an ankle injury -- he's posted five markers and an assist in his last seven games. The winger is at 25 points and 100 shots in 43 appearances this season.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Stays hot with assist•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Leads offense for Chicago•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Nets insurance tally•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Set to return Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Possible for Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Still without timetable•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.