Saad scored a goal in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.

Saad converted on a Patrick Kane set-up at 10:58 of the first period. Offense has come in spades for Saad since he returned from an ankle injury -- he's posted five markers and an assist in his last seven games. The winger is at 25 points and 100 shots in 43 appearances this season.

