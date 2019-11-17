Saad had two assists and two PIM with a season-best plus-3 rating in Saturday's 7-2 win over Chicago.

Saad assisted on a pair of Alexander Nylander goals in the third period for his first multi-point game of the season. The 27-year-old has hit the scoresheet in five of his last six games, accounting for three goals and three assists during that stretch. Saad has just 11 points in 19 games this season, although have of his six goals have come in the last six games.