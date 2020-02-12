Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Collects two points in loss
Saad scored a goal and supplied an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers.
Saad tallied in the first period and then had the secondary helper on Adam Boqvist's second-period goal. In his last eight games, Saad has six goals and two helpers with a plus-2 rating. He's at 17 markers and 27 points in 44 contests overall.
