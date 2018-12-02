Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Crashes net for shorthanded goal
Saad fashioned a shorthanded goal Saturday in a 5-2 road loss to the Predators.
The Predators took a 3-0 lead in the first period, but Saad at least threatened a comeback after he blew past defenseman Ryan Ellis and potted a nifty shorthanded goal for his eighth career goal against Nashville. Saad is valuable to Blackhawks as a top-line contributor who is deployed on the power play and in shorthanded situations. Oh, and we'd be remiss to leave out the fact that he's a two-time Stanley Cup winner with the Original Six franchise -- hoisting Lord Stanley in 2013 and 2015.
