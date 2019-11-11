Saad notched a goal on two shots in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Maple Leafs.

The Maple Leafs were pressing, firing 26 shots on goal in the third period. Saad's tally stretched the Blackhawks' lead to 5-3, which proved vital when Andreas Johnsson answered in the final minute of the third, but the Maple Leafs couldn't level the score. Saad has three goals and a helper in his last four games, giving the Pennsylvania native nine points in 17 contests overall.