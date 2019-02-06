Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Dishes two helpers
Saad tallied two assists during Tuesday's 6-2 beat down of the Oilers.
Saad has played well over the past few weeks, notching five goals and seven points in his last seven contests. The 26-year-old American will look to continue his streak of strong play when Chicago faces Vancouver on Thursday.
