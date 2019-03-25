Saad provided a helper in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win against the Avalanche.

Saad was able to set up Duncan Keith quickly to help the Blackhawks get revenge against the Avalanche for a loss on Saturday. Saad has 43 points (23 goals, 20 assists) in 73 games with a minus-8 rating this season, easily topping last year's mark of 35 points.