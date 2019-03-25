Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Earns 20th assist
Saad provided a helper in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win against the Avalanche.
Saad was able to set up Duncan Keith quickly to help the Blackhawks get revenge against the Avalanche for a loss on Saturday. Saad has 43 points (23 goals, 20 assists) in 73 games with a minus-8 rating this season, easily topping last year's mark of 35 points.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...