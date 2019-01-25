Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Finding scoring touch
Saad has scored a goal in three of the Blackhawks' last four games.
Saad's scoring has been a bit sporadic this season, but it appears as though the Blackhawks' vastly improved power play under new coach Jeremy Colliton will likely lead to additional opportunities for the 26-year-old winger in the second half of the campaign. The Pittsburgh native will look to stay hot when Chicago returns to action next Friday against the Sabres.
