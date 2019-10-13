Saad scored a short-handed goal on his lone shot of the game and had two PIM in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets on Saturday.

The 26-year-old was held without a goal in Chicago's first two games but got off the schneid Saturday when he finished off a 2-on-1 rush while on the penalty kill. Saad's offensive numbers have remained pretty consistent throughout his career and he is a good bet to reach the 20-goal plateau once again this year.