Saad scored a goal in Friday's 3-2 win over the Oilers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Saad scored the Blackhawks' first goal of the game, tying the score at one in the first period. It's the winger's second goal and third point of the series. He added a plus-2 rating and eight shots on net while working alongside Jonathan Toews and Dominik Kubalik, a trio that should be capable of putting up big numbers during the playoffs. Saad had 21 goals and 33 points in 58 regular-season games.