Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Finds twine on power play
Saad scored a power-play goal on a team-leading six shots Tuesday in a 6-5 loss to the Blues.
Saad gave the Blackhawks a 5-4 lead with 11:44 left in the third period, although the advantage would last for just over a minute. It was Saad's 19th goal of the season but, incredibly, his first all year with the man advantage. He has 29 points in 51 games and is about to hit 20 goals for the fourth time in the last six years.
