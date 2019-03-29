Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Hits 45-point mark
Saad dished a pair of helpers in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Sharks.
Saad is up to 45 points (23 goals, 22 assists) in 75 games this season, rebounding from posting only 35 points last year. with 186 shots on goal, Saad may not hit 200 shots for the first time since 2013-14. The point production does make him a serviceable winger in many fantasy formats.
