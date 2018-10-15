Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: In line to be healthy scratch Thursday?
Saad was not part of Chicago's top four lines at Monday's practice, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
An intriguing development, considering Saad has tallied two assists in five games to start the season. Chicago's next game is still three days away, on Thursday versus the Coyotes and a lot can change between now and puck drop. The 25-year-old American has averaged 17:03 of ice time, fifth most among Blackhawks forwards so this will be a development worth monitoring over the next few days.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Looking to bounce back in 2018-19•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Posts 35 points back with Chicago•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Notches assist in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Has points in back-to-back games•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Model for puck control•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Production finally picking up•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...