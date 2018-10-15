Saad was not part of Chicago's top four lines at Monday's practice, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

An intriguing development, considering Saad has tallied two assists in five games to start the season. Chicago's next game is still three days away, on Thursday versus the Coyotes and a lot can change between now and puck drop. The 25-year-old American is healthy and has averaged 17:03 of ice time, fifth most among Blackhawks forwards so this will be a story worth monitoring over the next few days.