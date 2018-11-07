Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Injured during practice
Saad is considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Hurricanes after taking a puck to the face during Wednesday's practice, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Saad will head to a dentist for repairs Wednesday, but it remains to be seen if he'll be able to tough it out and suit up against Carolina. The 26-year-old winger, who's collected four goals and seven points in 15 appearances this season, may ultimately be deemed a game-time decision for Thursday's contest.
