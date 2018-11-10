Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Late scratch Saturday
Saad will miss Saturday's matinee against the Flyers due to a right arm injury, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
Saad will be reevaluated ahead of Monday's road contest against the Hurricanes, but this is an unfortunate development for a guy with a pair of goals and an assist over his last five contests.
