Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Leads the offense for Chicago
Saad scored twice on five shots and was plus-2 in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over Arizona.
Saad staked the Blackhawks to a 2-0 lead with his 14th and 15th goals of the season. After a middling opening two months of the season, Saad has found his touch since mid-December, amassing seven goals in his last eight games. A resurgent Saad is a critical development for a Blackhawks squad making a push for the playoffs. The 27-year old is a proven 20-goal scorer and is worth considering as a waiver pickup while he's on this heater.
