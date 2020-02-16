Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Lights lamp Saturday
Saad scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Flames.
Saad has managed seven goals and two assists in his last 10 games -- that's quite the hot streak for the 27-year-old winger. He's up to 28 points (18 tallies, 10 helpers) through 46 contests. Saad is likely to continue seeing top-six minutes, but he's stuck on zero power-play points.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Collects two points in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Buries 16th goal•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Stays hot with assist•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Leads offense for Chicago•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Nets insurance tally•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Set to return Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.