Saad scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Flames.

Saad has managed seven goals and two assists in his last 10 games -- that's quite the hot streak for the 27-year-old winger. He's up to 28 points (18 tallies, 10 helpers) through 46 contests. Saad is likely to continue seeing top-six minutes, but he's stuck on zero power-play points.