Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Looking to bounce back in 2018-19
Saad will be looking to enjoy a bounce-back campaign after posting his lowest point total since his rookie season in 2017-18.
Saad was a major disappointment last season, failing to crack the 20-goal and 50-point marks for the first time in three seasons. The silver lining for Saad is that lack of production wasn't due to a decreased role, as the 25-year-old winger set a career high in ice time, averaging 17:30 per contest, while also logging over two minutes of time on the man advantage per game. The Pittsburgh native also set a career high in shots on net with 237, but failed to translate that heavy shot volume into his typical goal production due to a career low 7.6 shooting percentage. It's safe to assume Saad will see positive regression in that category this season, and when you couple that with the fact that he'll likely be skating with a better player on his opposite wing, it's easy to see why he should be considered a prime bounce-back candidate in 2018-19.
