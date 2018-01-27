Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Model for puck control
Saad is leading all skaters who've played at least 25 games this season in Corsi For percentage with a value of 59.0.
This proves that the Blackhawks dominate possession when Saad is on the ice during five-on-five situations. He's been averaging 2:42 of power-play ice time and 1:49 on the penalty kill, but hasn't etched the scoresheet on special teams save for a lone man-advantage goal. Saad needs to do more than produce at even strength to enthrall a larger fantasy audience, and with 13 goals and 10 helpers through 49 games, he needs to go on a nice run to finish with at least 52 points for the fourth straight season.
