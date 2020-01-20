Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Nets insurance tally
Saad scored a goal in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Jets.
Saad's tally will be remembered as the goal Patrick Kane picked up his 1,000th point on -- the latter had the secondary assist. Saad has scored in consecutive games since returning from an ankle injury. He's up to 13 markers and 21 points in 38 contests, used mostly in a top-six role.
