Coach Jeremy Colliton said following Thursday's game against Winnipeg that Saad (ankle) will be out "around a couple weeks," Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Saad suffered the injury on a hit from Luca Sbisa on Thursday in the second period and didn't return. Although there isn't a firm timetable yet regarding Saad's absence, a two-week absence would hold him out for six games. With the veteran sidelined, the only healthy depth forward on the roster currently is Dylan Sikura, and he'll likely get the first crack to join the lineup Saturday against Colorado.