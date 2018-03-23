Saad tallied an assist and fired seven shots on goal in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

Saad has been moved up and down in the lineup in an attempt to get him going throughout the season, but that hasn't translated into increased production, as he'll almost certainly finish the year with his lowest point total since the shortened 2012-13 campaign. The 25-year-old winger's season has undoubtedly been a disappointment, but the same can be said for the Blackhawks as a whole, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him rebound and surpass the 50-point threshold in 2018-19. Saad will be a player savvy fantasy owners will want to keep an eye on in the later rounds of their drafts as a potential value pick next campaign.