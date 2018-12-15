Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Notches pair of assists
Saad tallied two assists and fired three shots on goal in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.
Saad has found his scoring touch recently, notching one goal and four points in his last two contests after tallying just one helper in his previous five appearances. The American winger will look to extend his scoring streak to three games Sunday against the Sharks.
