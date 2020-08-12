Saad posted a shorthanded assist in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Saad harassed a Golden Knights' defender through the neutral zone and forced a turnover before firing a clever pass to David Kampf, who converted the shorthanded tally. In five playoff games, Saad has racked up two goals, two assists and eight shots. He should continue to see top-six usage.