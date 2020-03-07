Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: On scoresheet with assist
Saad managed an assist in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Red Wings.
The helper on Patrick Kane's second-period goal snapped a three-game drought for Saad. The 27-year-old winger has been more of a finisher this year -- he has 20 goals and 12 assists through 56 appearances this season.
