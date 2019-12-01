Saad potted a shorthanded goal on three shots in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Saad struck at 1:37 of the first period to give the Blackhawks a short-lived 1-0 lead. The Avalanche would run away with the game by scoring the next seven. The 27-year-old winger is on a modest three-game point streak with two goals and a helper. For the year, he's at 16 points in 26 appearances.