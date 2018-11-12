Saad (arm) won't play against the Hurricanes on Monday, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

This will the be the second game missed with this injury for the wing. Saad struggled last season in his return to the Blackhawks, although a 7.6 shooting percentage played a big role in that. This year, he has four goals in 16 games with an 11.1 shooting percentage, so at least his puck luck, if not his injury luck, has returned to normal.