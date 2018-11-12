Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Out against Hurricanes
Saad (arm) won't play against the Hurricanes on Monday, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
This will the be the second game missed with this injury for the wing. Saad struggled last season in his return to the Blackhawks, although a 7.6 shooting percentage played a big role in that. This year, he has four goals in 16 games with an 11.1 shooting percentage, so at least his puck luck, if not his injury luck, has returned to normal.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...