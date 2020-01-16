Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Possible for Saturday
Saad (ankle) could join the Blackhawks in Toronto in time for Saturday's game, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
Coach Jeremy Colliton suggested Saad and Dylan Strome are getting closer to returning from their respective ankle injuries. It's probably no better than a 50/50 chance for either of them against the Maple Leafs -- Sunday's home game versus the Jets should be considered the more likely return date.
