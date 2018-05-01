Saad put up 35 points (18 goals, 17 assists) while playing in all 82 games, firing off 237 shots on goal and averaging 17:30 of ice time.

Much like his teammates, Saad saw a decrease in points throughout the season, and the 35 total was his lowest amount since the lockout shortened 2012-13. That doesn't mean the fault was all on the 25-year-old though, as he set a new career high in shots on goal (237) but was victimized by a career low 7.6 shooting percentage -- he'd never posted a mark below 10 prior -- and helped drive play which was evidenced by his 56.6 corsi percentage. Saad also saw 2:07 of power-play time per game but remarkably only had one point on the man advantage, which also dragged down his total. Saad is due back in Chicago for 2018-19, and should stay in the top six and retain a power-play role.