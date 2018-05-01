Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Posts 35 points back with Chicago
Saad put up 35 points (18 goals, 17 assists) while playing in all 82 games, firing off 237 shots on goal and averaging 17:30 of ice time.
Much like his teammates, Saad saw a decrease in points throughout the season, and the 35 total was his lowest amount since the lockout shortened 2012-13. That doesn't mean the fault was all on the 25-year-old though, as he set a new career high in shots on goal (237) but was victimized by a career low 7.6 shooting percentage -- he'd never posted a mark below 10 prior -- and helped drive play which was evidenced by his 56.6 corsi percentage. Saad also saw 2:07 of power-play time per game but remarkably only had one point on the man advantage, which also dragged down his total. Saad is due back in Chicago for 2018-19, and should stay in the top six and retain a power-play role.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Notches assist in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Has points in back-to-back games•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Model for puck control•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Production finally picking up•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Registers two helpers in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Secures two points in narrow win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...