Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Pots fifth goal
Saad scored on one of his team-leading four shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over Montreal.
Saad gave Chicago a 2-1 lead with his fifth goal in four games just 19 seconds after Alex DeBrincat had tied the game late in the first period. His second stint with the Blackhawks is off to a tremendous start, as Saad has shown immediate chemistry with linemates Jonathan Toews and Richard Panik, both of whom assisted on his goal in this one.
