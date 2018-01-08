Saad scored a goal Sunday in Chicago's 4-1 win over Edmonton and extended his current scoring streak to four games.

The streak has come at a much-needed time. Saad has six points (two goals, four assists) in those four games, but he still has just 23 points in 41 games. He's at risk of missing the 50-point mark for the first time since 2013-14. Saad, Jonathan Toews and Vinnie Hinostroza seem to have developed some real chemistry of late, so let's hope this results in continued production.