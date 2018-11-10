Saad didn't play Saturday against Philadelphia due to an arm injury, but he could return to action as soon as Monday against Carolina, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

The good news is Saad's injury clearly isn't overly serious, so if he's unable to go against the Hurricanes, he should definitely be back for Wednesday's game against the Blues. The 26-year-old winger has started to pick up his play recently, notching four goals and six points in his last eight games.