Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Ready to rock
Saad (arm) will return to the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blues, NHL.com's Scott King reports.
Saad will return to a bottom-six role against St. Louis, skating with Artem Anisimov and John Hayden on the Blackhawks' third line. The 26-year-old winger will be looking to pick up where he left off prior to his injury, as he had just begun to heat up before missing two games due to an arm issue, notching four goals and six points in his last eight appearances.
