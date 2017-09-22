Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Records preseason hat trick
Saad posted a hat trick Thursday in a 6-1 win over the Red Wings.
Saad scored three of the game's final four goals to complete the hat trick. Here's a guy that knows what it takes to win, having claimed the Stanley Cup with the Blackhawks in 2013 and 2015 to precede a pair of 53-point campaigns in Columbus. Interestingly, Saad had just one power-play goal among 24 lamp lighters last season, so it'll be interesting to see if he can do any damage with the man advantage upon his reunion tour in the Windy City.
