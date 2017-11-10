Saad recorded eight shots on goal through 19:48 of ice time (2:23 on the power play) during Thursday's 3-1 loss to Philadelphia.

That makes 10 games and 28 shots since Saad's last goal, as he hasn't scored since Oct. 14 against Nashville. Additionally, the 25-year-old winger has just a single assist during the active 10-game goalless stretch. Saad scored six times and notched eight points through the first six games of the season, and he's locked into a go-to offensive role, so expect the offense to come sooner than later. This could prove to be a buy-low spot in all fantasy settings.