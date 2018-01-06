Saad had two assists in a 5-4 loss to the Golden Knights on Friday.

With the help of Saad's two assists, the Blackhawks screamed back to from a two-goal deficit twice to take the lead in the third period, but the Golden Knights responded with the final two goals of the night. Near the midway point of the season, Saad is on pace to match his 24 goals from last season, but he only has 10 assists. The lack of helpers in 2017-18 could mean he doesn't reach the 50-point total for the first time since 2013-14. However, Saad is improving in that category -- he has four assists in the last three games.