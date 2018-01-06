Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Registers two helpers in loss
Saad had two assists in a 5-4 loss to the Golden Knights on Friday.
With the help of Saad's two assists, the Blackhawks screamed back to from a two-goal deficit twice to take the lead in the third period, but the Golden Knights responded with the final two goals of the night. Near the midway point of the season, Saad is on pace to match his 24 goals from last season, but he only has 10 assists. The lack of helpers in 2017-18 could mean he doesn't reach the 50-point total for the first time since 2013-14. However, Saad is improving in that category -- he has four assists in the last three games.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Secures two points in narrow win•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Two-point night helps lift team to win•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Registers eight shots in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Stuck in slump•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Scores game-winner in overtime•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Pots fifth goal•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...