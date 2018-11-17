Saad scored his fifth goal of the season in Friday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Kings.

It was his first tally in two games since Saad returned from a brief two-game absence due to an arm injury. The 26-year-old winger now has a modest five goals and nine points in 18 games, and while he does have three consecutive 50-point campaigns on his resume, Saad's limited power-play time and current placement on the third line at even strength won't give him many opportunities to improve on that pace.