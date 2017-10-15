Saad tallied the game-winning goal in a 2-1 overtime victory against the Predators on Saturday.

That's already his sixth goal of the season, putting him a quarter of the way to his 24 scores from a season ago. In 2015-16, Saad scored a career-high 31 goals, which is a mark that seems attainable with the Pittsburgh native off to such a great start. Owners with game-winning goals as a category particularly love Saad right now, as four of his six goals have been game-winners.