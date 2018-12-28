Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Scores twice in win
Saad tallied a pair of markers in a 5-2 win over the Wild on Thursday.
Thursday's two-goal effort put a stop to Saad's point drought, of which had spanned five games. The Blackhawks' forward has 22 points in 38 games this season, posting 11 goals and 11 assists in what's been a streaky season for the 26-year-old. Saad should be scoring more than he has to this point of the season, based on the fact that he logs close to two minutes of power-play time each game.
More News
