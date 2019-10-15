Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Seals win with empty-net goal
Saad scored an empty-net goal and fired four shots on goal in Monday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.
Saad made sure to put the game out of reach after a James Neal tally cut the Blackhawks' advantage to one. Saad has two goals and an assist over his last three games, and he's fired 13 shots in four contests this year.
