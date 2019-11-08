Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Seals win with empty-netter
Saad scored an empty-net goal on his two shots in a 5-2 win over the Canucks on Thursday.
Saad rounded out the scoring with just six seconds left in the third period, hitting an empty-netter for his fifth goal of the season and second in as many games. The 27-year old has a shooting percentage (11.4) right in line with his career norms and is headed for his fifth 20-goal campaign in the last six years.
